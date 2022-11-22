 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire reported overnight in Lincoln East High School custodial closet, officials say

  • Updated
Lincoln East High School operated as normal Tuesday after a "small fire" burned overnight in a lower-level custodial closet, according to officials. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the school overnight and Lincoln Public Schools staff ventilated the affected area in time for Tuesday morning classes at the school near 70th and A streets, Lincoln East principal Casey Fries said in a message to families. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates

