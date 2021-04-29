 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire near Lincoln's Tierra Park started by fuel tanks too close to kerosene heater, LFR says
0 comments
editor's pick

Fire near Lincoln's Tierra Park started by fuel tanks too close to kerosene heater, LFR says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

A house near Tierra Park was heavily damaged in a fire early Wednesday.

 LFR

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the fire early Wednesday at a home near Tierra Park was caused by two gasoline tanks being too close to a kerosene heater on in the garage.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire caused an estimated $295,000 in damage to the home, its contents and a Dodge Ram pickup in the garage.

Lincoln firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Sugarberry Court — southeast of 27th and Nebraska 2 — at 7:20 a.m. and found heavy flames engulfing the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly and determined the fire likely started in the attached garage, Crist said. A door between the garage and house had been left open, so the house suffered smoke and fire damage, too.

The only occupant had made it out of the house and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Two men robbed Lincoln gas station, police say
Lincoln man jailed in connection to knife assault, police say
Community Corrections Center escapee back in custody
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin juror: After trial, verdict was easy part

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News