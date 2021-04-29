Fire near Lincoln's Tierra Park started by fuel tanks too close to kerosene heater, LFR says

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the fire early Wednesday at a home near Tierra Park was caused by two gasoline tanks being too close to a kerosene heater on in the garage.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire caused an estimated $295,000 in damage to the home, its contents and a Dodge Ram pickup in the garage.

Lincoln firefighters were called to the 5400 block of Sugarberry Court — southeast of 27th and Nebraska 2 — at 7:20 a.m. and found heavy flames engulfing the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly and determined the fire likely started in the attached garage, Crist said. A door between the garage and house had been left open, so the house suffered smoke and fire damage, too.

The only occupant had made it out of the house and was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

