Fire near Denton destroys 10 classic cars, 4 motorcycles worth up to $2 million
  Updated
When a Denton-area resident went to retrieve supplies from his detached garage on Saturday, he discovered a fire that caused more than a $1 million in damage to an array of classic cars and motorcycles. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the building's owner called authorities around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

By the time the first sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene near Southwest 72nd Street and West Denton Road, the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed in flames. 

Among the classic cars inside the building were Chevrolet Corvettes from 1956, 1958, 1962 and 1969. 

There was also a '59 Cadillac, a '76 Jeep, a '71 Datsun, a '68 Plymouth, a '64 Jaguar, a '59 Chevy El Camino and four Harley Davidson motorcycles. 

The building -- and everything in it -- was a total loss, Wagner said. The contents were worth between $1 million and $2 million. 

The fire's cause was deemed accidental, according to the sheriff. 

