 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick

Fire leaves Lincoln house uninhabitable, kills dog

  • 0

A Tuesday afternoon fire in northwest Lincoln destroyed a one-story residence and killed a dog inside.

At 1:30 p.m., Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call from a neighbor about extensive smoke and flames coming from a house in the 1000 block of Fairfield Street, Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said. When firefighters arrived, the blaze was mostly contained to a bedroom.

The fire caused $125,000 damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents.

The two residents were out of town. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Two residents hospitalized in pair of Lincoln fires, authorities say
Two victims remain in critical condition after Seacrest Field shooting, Lincoln police say
Lincoln Police increasingly reliant on overtime hours as departures continue
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News