Fire inside Lincoln hotel room deemed arson, causes $10K in damage, officials say
A fire investigator has concluded arson caused an early morning fire in a room at a hotel near the Lincoln Airport, officials said Wednesday.

Lincoln police were called to investigate a disturbance in a first-floor room at America's Best Value Inn, 3001 N.W. 12th St., around 5 a.m. and found heavy smoke on arrival, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Officers began alerting hotel guests, and everyone safely evacuated before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived. 

Fire crews contained the fire to the room it started in, and damage was estimated at $10,000, Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Capt. Nancy Crist said. 

Exactly how the fire started remained under investigation. No arrests were reported.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

