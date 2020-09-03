Fire guts Valentino's in Meadowlane Shopping Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A two-alarm blaze gutted the Valentino's To Go in the Meadowlane Shopping Center Wednesday night.

Fire investigators estimated damage to the business at $350,000-$400,000, said Nancy Crist, Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

A bystander, likely a patron of a bar in the strip mall at 70th and Vine streets, reported the fire about 11:30 p.m.

Fire damage was contained to Valentino's because of effective fire stops in the mall's construction, despite the fact that it was built nearly 60 years ago, Crist said.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials will evaluate nearby businesses for smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation, she said.

