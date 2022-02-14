 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire guts $390,000 house near Malcolm, Lancaster County sheriff says

A fire that originated in a burn barrel caused $390,000 in damage to a  northwest Lancaster County home Friday evening, destroying the 6-year-old house west of Malcolm. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner said crews responded to 13750 West Bluff Road at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, where a neighbor had reported the blaze, which the State Fire Marshal determined to be accidental in nature. 

Wagner said the property owners, who were not home when the fire broke out, had left a burn barrel too close to the dwelling. 

No one was injured in the fire. Wagner said a pet bird and cat were in the house when the fire started, but he said he wasn't sure whether the animals survived. 

Fire crews from Malcolm, Raymond, Garland, Pleasant Dale, Valparaiso, the Southwest Rural Fire District and the United States Air Guard responded in what the sheriff described as "a massive effort" to put out the fire. 

The house itself was worth $310,400, according to county assessor data.

