Fire early Monday at Earl May, Dietze Music damages roof
Earl May

First responders work a fire Monday at the Earl May near 48th and Nebraska 2.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a fire at the Earl May at 48th Street and Nebraska 2.

Capt. Nancy Crist said the 911 call came in at 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof and were able to quickly put out the fire.

The damage was contained to the roof with minimal smoke throughout Earl May and Dietze Music.

No one was injured.

Crist said the fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage to Earl May and was believed to have been electrical, possibly caused by a short under the awning.

Firefighters use a ladder to get on the roof of Earl May on Monday morning.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

