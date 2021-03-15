Fire displaces dozens at south Lincoln apartment complex

An early morning Monday fire displaced dozens of residents and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at an apartment complex at 27th and Nebraska 2.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to Southwood Village Apartments at 5 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

Everyone got out safety, even though smoke detectors weren't sounding due to the location of the fire, she said.

The blaze ultimately was upgraded to a third-alarm fire.

Crist said fire mostly damaged the roof, and smoke damage spread throughout the entire third floor of the building. She said firefighters also had to pull back the ceiling in places to search for fire in hidden space between the ceiling and roof.

She said 40 to 50 people were displaced due to smoke damage. Traffic was disrupted in the area for several hours.

Crist said the fire was believed to have been electrical.

