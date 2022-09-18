 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fire destroys vacant house

  • Updated
  • 0

A Sunday-morning fire destroyed a vacant house just off North 27th Street.

Around 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from a house behind Zig's Muffler, 2701 N. 27th St. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the one-story house, which had been boarded up.

N 27th Fire

Firefighters respond to an early morning fire near Zig's Muffler.

Jeremy Gegg, on-duty battalion chief, said the fire spread throughout the entire structure, but was under control within 30 minutes of response.

No one was injured containing the fire and nobody was inside the house.

N 27th Fire

A vacant building west of 27th St. after a fire was reported before 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. LFR estimated the damage to be $150,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

From Grand Island, Damon is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Damon is a local reporting intern, in his first year with the Journal Star.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News