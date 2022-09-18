Fire destroys vacant house

A Sunday-morning fire destroyed a vacant house just off North 27th Street.

Around 8:45 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of smoke coming from a house behind Zig's Muffler, 2701 N. 27th St. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the one-story house, which had been boarded up.

Jeremy Gegg, on-duty battalion chief, said the fire spread throughout the entire structure, but was under control within 30 minutes of response.

No one was injured containing the fire and nobody was inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. LFR estimated the damage to be $150,000.