Fire destroys garage in south Lincoln

A garage in a south Lincoln neighborhood near 16th and Rose streets was destroyed after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Brian Agnew said the fire appears to have begun around 5:45 p.m. at 1761 S 16th St.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokesperson Nancy Crist said that upon arrival, the two-story detached garage was engulfed in flames.

There were three occupants inside the home and one inside the garage when the fire started. They all escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

While Agnew said a mechanical issue with an electrical scooter inside the garage may have started the fire, Crist said an official cause had not yet been determined.

There was $60,000 in damage to the detached garage, its contents and two other structures that had exposure damage, Crist said.

The fire remains under investigation.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

