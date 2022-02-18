Fire destroys barn west of Lincoln

A fire that broke out early Friday morning gutted a barn west of Lincoln's city limit, engulfing the building and destroying more than $20,000 worth of items inside, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Tommy Trotter said deputies responded at about 5:45 a.m., encountering the fully engulfed barn upon arrival at 1801 S.W. 44th St.

No one was injured in the fire, but Trotter said a pickup truck, $15,000 worth of horse equipment, a Honda ATV and a Bobcat-style skid loader were destroyed.

Trotter said the fire caused $48,000 in damage, including $25,000 in structural damage to the barn.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

