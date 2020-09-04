Fire destroys barn, pickup and bluegrass seed northeast of Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An early morning fire destroyed a barn near 112th and Holdrege streets, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Friday.

The barn contained a pickup truck and a 26-foot trailer that was loaded with $18,000 worth of Kentucky bluegrass seed. The damage is estimated at $163,000, and the barn and its contents are a total loss, Wagner said.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office, but investigators have not seen anything suspicious about the blaze, Wagner said.

Photos: Firefighters in action in the past

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.