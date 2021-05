A home at 3830 Vine St. is a total loss following a fire Thursday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called there just before 11 p.m. and arrived to find the front of the one-story home involved in heavy fire.

She said no one was there at the time. Neighbors reported that the house was abandoned about a year ago.

Crist said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is not believed to be arson. The home had been valued at $116,000.

