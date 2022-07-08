Fire damages row of garages at north Lincoln apartment complex amid storm, officials say

A fire suspected to have been ignited by a lightning strike caused extensive damage to a row of connected garages at a north Lincoln apartment complex Thursday night, according to authorities.

All 22 garages at the Northridge Heights Apartments, 6035 Meridian Drive, were damaged by fire, smoke, water or Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews who had to cut into the structure as they battled the blaze around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Firefighters did not enter the garages as they battled the blaze due to fears of a structure collapse, Crist said; the roof was sagging before crews even arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the fire. Inspectors were still totaling the damage caused as of Friday morning.

Crist said residents had used space in the garages' rafters to store personal belongings, which fueled the fire.

The fire department's response to the scene was delayed by high waters that consumed some of Lincoln's roadways amid Thursday's night's storm, Crist said.

Water rescue crews were on standby — and multiple vehicles stalled in high water near 48th and Benton streets — but no one had to be rescued from rising waters.