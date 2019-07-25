A fire that took Lincoln Fire and Rescue about an hour to contain has heavily damaged a house that had belonged to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook.
LFR was dispatched to the 6300 block of Doe Creek Circle at 12:05 p.m.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the front of the house and the garage when they arrived.
Fire Capt. Andy Evans said nobody was inside the house, which sustained heavy damage. At one point the house's roof collapsed inward while fighters were containing the fire.
"I hesitate to say it'd be a total loss, but there's significant damage with a possible total loss," Evans said.
Evans said containing the fire required six fire engines, three firetrucks, two medic units and an air rig.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet and is being investigated.