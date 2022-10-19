Fire causes $75,000 in damage to south Lincoln garage, officials say

A batch of improperly discarded cigarettes set a south Lincoln garage ablaze Wednesday morning, causing $75,000 in damage, according to officials.

The fire started just after 7 a.m. Wednesday after the lone resident of 4921 Canterbury Lane emptied an ashtray into a trashcan in his garage, which soon caught fire, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The man's home — just west of 27th Street and Tierra Drive — was spared after firefighters contained the blaze to the attached garage and extinguished the flames quickly, Crist said.

No one was injured in the fire. The resident won't be forced to relocate.