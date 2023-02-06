An electrical outlet caught fire in a residential garage southwest of Lincoln on Sunday, causing $75,000 in damage to the garage and its contents, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department crews had extinguished the fire by the time deputies responded to the house near Southwest 12th Street and West Pioneers Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Crews contained the fire to the home's attached garage and no one was injured in the blaze, Houchin said.

