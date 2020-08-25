Fire causes $400,000 in damage to northeast Lincoln convenience store

A Tuesday afternoon fire significantly damaged a Kwik Shop in University Place.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at the convenience store at 2811 N. 48th St., at 12:45 p.m., according to a news release. Crews saw heavy smoke and reported zero visibility upon arrival. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Mechanical failure of a cooler inside the Kwik Shop caused the fire, according to Capt. Nancy Crist, who said the damage total was $400,000.
