 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire causes $400,000 in damage to northeast Lincoln convenience store
View Comments
editor's pick

Fire causes $400,000 in damage to northeast Lincoln convenience store

{{featured_button_text}}
Kwik Shop fire

A fire heavily damaged the interior of the Kwik Ship at 2811 N. 48th St. on Tuesday afternoon.

 Lincoln Fire and Rescue
Motorcyclist dies after collision with semitrailer in Omaha

A Tuesday afternoon fire significantly damaged a Kwik Shop in University Place.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at the convenience store at 2811 N. 48th St., at 12:45 p.m., according to a news release. Crews saw heavy smoke and reported zero visibility upon arrival. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Mechanical failure of a cooler inside the Kwik Shop caused the fire, according to Capt. Nancy Crist, who said the damage total was $400,000.

Woman gets prison time for throwing explosive into Lincoln home in fight over dad's ashes
'We just can't have people dropping things into our penitentiaries with drones,' judge says
Motorcyclist dies after collision with semitrailer in Omaha
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News