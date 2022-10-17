 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes $350,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln town houses, officials say

A fire that broke out at a pair of town houses early Monday morning caused $350,000 worth of damage and displaced an unknown number of residents, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. 

Crews responded to the town houses, near First and Adams streets, just before 4 a.m. Monday after the fire had spread to the attic space of the property, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release. 

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before the fire caused $250,00 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to contents, Crist said. 

No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

