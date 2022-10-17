Fire causes $350,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln town houses, officials say

A fire that broke out at a pair of town houses early Monday morning caused $350,000 worth of damage and displaced an unknown number of residents, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the town houses, near First and Adams streets, just before 4 a.m. Monday after the fire had spread to the attic space of the property, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but not before the fire caused $250,00 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to contents, Crist said.

No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.