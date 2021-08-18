 Skip to main content
Fire causes $35,000 in damages, losses at Lincoln home
Fire causes $35,000 in damages, losses at Lincoln home

Dudley fire

The two-story house near 22nd and Dudley streets, where Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon on a report of a porch fire.

 Courtesy photo, Lincoln Fire and Rescue

A fire caused by improperly disposed cigarettes spread from the basement of a Lincoln home on Tuesday all the way up to its attic, causing $25,000 in damages and another $10,000 in property losses.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a porch fire at a two-story, one-family dwelling near 22nd and Dudley streets. 

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had spread to every floor of the house. No one was injured in the blaze. 

Crist said the fire, which she called "preventable," displaced five residents. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

