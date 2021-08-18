Fire causes $35,000 in damages, losses at Lincoln home

A fire caused by improperly disposed cigarettes spread from the basement of a Lincoln home on Tuesday all the way up to its attic, causing $25,000 in damages and another $10,000 in property losses.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a porch fire at a two-story, one-family dwelling near 22nd and Dudley streets.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had spread to every floor of the house. No one was injured in the blaze.

Crist said the fire, which she called "preventable," displaced five residents.

