Fire causes $200,000 in damage at west Lincoln salvage yard, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

A fire that broke out inside a vehicle that was being processed through a car compacting machine caused $200,000 in damage at a west Lincoln salvage yard Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to Salvage Dealer Recycling, at 100 W. P St., at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Capt. Nancy Crist said.

Crews deployed an aerial ladder and doused the car and surrounding machinery with 5,000 gallons of water over the course of several hours Wednesday afternoon, Crist said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

