Fire causes $175,000 in damage to west Lincoln home, officials say

A house fire that broke out Thursday night caused $175,000 in damage to a west Lincoln home and displaced its residents, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to 235 W. Belmont Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and contained the fire to the house's enclosed porch, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

Flames didn't breach the home's interior, Crist said, but the fire caused smoke damage throughout the single-story, ranch-style house.

Residents had self-evacuated by the time crews arrived Thursday, Crist said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Crist said it was accidental in nature. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

