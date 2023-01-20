Fire causes $175,000 in damage to west Lincoln home, officials say

A house fire that broke out Thursday night caused $175,000 in damage to a west Lincoln home and displaced its residents, according to officials.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to 235 W. Belmont Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and contained the fire to the house's enclosed porch, Capt. Nancy Crist said in a news release.

Flames didn't breach the home's interior, Crist said, but the fire caused smoke damage throughout the single-story, ranch-style house.

Residents had self-evacuated by the time crews arrived Thursday, Crist said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Crist said it was accidental in nature.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action