Fire causes $175,000 in damage to central Lincoln house, officials say

A fire that started when a space heater overloaded a shoddy electrical outlet Sunday morning caused $175,000 in damage to a house in central Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire, which originated in the basement of the house at 4130 A St. at about 6 a.m. Sunday, spread upstairs to the kitchen by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen but then discovered more flames in the basement — where they later determined the fire had started, Crist said.

The home's two residents evacuated before crews arrived. Firefighters rescued one cat from the house. Another cat remained missing.

The fire displaced both residents.