Fire causes $125,000 in damage to west Lincoln house, officials say

Faulty wiring within a box fan sparked a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday, causing $125,000 in damage to a single-story home that had been under renovation, according to officials.

The fire — which broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 245 N.W. 22nd St., a block north of West O Street — started in the home's kitchen and spread to the eaves of the house before reaching the roof, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

All of the home's occupants, including two dogs, evacuated before rescue crews arrived at the scene Wednesday and quickly extinguished the fire, which Building and Safety Inspector Carl Campbell determined was caused by the box fan's faulty wiring.

The blaze caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 worth of damage to contents, Crist said. No one was injured in the fire.

