 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Fire causes $125,000 in damage to west Lincoln house, officials say

  • Updated
  • 0

Faulty wiring within a box fan sparked a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday, causing $125,000 in damage to a single-story home that had been under renovation, according to officials.

The fire — which broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at 245 N.W. 22nd St., a block north of West O Street — started in the home's kitchen and spread to the eaves of the house before reaching the roof, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

All of the home's occupants, including two dogs, evacuated before rescue crews arrived at the scene Wednesday and quickly extinguished the fire, which Building and Safety Inspector Carl Campbell determined was caused by the box fan's faulty wiring.

The blaze caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 worth of damage to contents, Crist said. No one was injured in the fire.

People are also reading…

Ex-Lincoln tech company CEO enters plea for accessing competitor's email, Dropbox account
Lincoln man accused of back-to-back killings this summer to plead not guilty, attorney says
Decades in the making, Lincoln South Beltway opens to traffic

Here's a look back at several hotel fires in Nebraska's history.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S.-Mexico border sees surge of migrants as pandemic policy set to expire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News