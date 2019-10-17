A faulty power tool battery ignited a fire that engulfed a rural Denton shed and caused $115,000 damage Thursday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
Just after 3 a.m. the residents of a home in the 4800 block of Southwest 112th Street awoke to see their 40-foot by 56-foot shed on fire, Wagner said.
Fire crews from Malcolm, Pleasant Dale and Southwest Rural Fire District responded along with the an investigator from the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire destroyed a 2011 Dodge Ram, 1962 Ford Galaxy, two boats and a Kioti tractor, the sheriff said.
No one was injured.