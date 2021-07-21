Fire at Lincoln tattoo shop causes $2K in damage to building's exterior, captain says

Responders extinguished a fire at a Lincoln tattoo shop Wednesday morning before flames could cause damage to the inside of the business, according to a Lincoln Fire and Rescue news release.

Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to Hidden Gem Tattoo, near St. Paul Avenue on 48th Street, to a report of flames outside the building.

Crews arrived and quickly put the fire out, Crist said, holding the fire to the exterior of the building. The fire, reported by a passer-by, caused around $2,000 in damage to the business' exterior, according to Crist.

It's still unclear what caused the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

