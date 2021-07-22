 Skip to main content
Fire at Lincoln tattoo parlor a possible arson
A fire at a tattoo parlor around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning is being investigated for possible arson, according to the Lincoln Police Department. 

A passerby reported flames coming from behind Hidden Gem Tattoo, 2726 N. 48th St. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were able to put the fire out swiftly.

Damage was limited to the outside of the building and was estimated at $2,000. 

A fire inspector launched an arson investigation and tested the area to identify if an accelerant was used. 

LPD officers are helping with the investigation and have requested video footage from nearby businesses. 

