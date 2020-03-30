You are the owner of this article.
Fingerprints tied Lincoln man to home break-in, police say
Fingerprints tied Lincoln man to home break-in, police say

A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with burglary after police allegedly found his fingerprints at a home broken into near First Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Officer Erin Spilker said police had been looking for Bryan D. Malone in connection to the March 12 home burglary when they got a tip that he may be at a hotel near the airport.

Spilker said police found him at the Motel 6 Thursday night in a room that wasn't supposed to be occupied. She said Malone tried to run into a bathroom when police checked the room with the hotel's permission.

She said police found methamphetamine residue in the room. 

Police arrested Malone for burglary, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. They arrested a woman with him on suspicion of the meth charge, trespassing and criminal impersonation for allegedly giving them a false name.

Spilker said Malone allegedly left his fingerprints at a home March 11 where a window had been pried open and clothes had been stolen.

Bryan D. Malone

Bryan D. Malone

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

