Finding funds to ease strain on Lincoln's overworked paramedics is challenge, fire officials say

The federal government has increased its Medicaid reimbursement rate to about 70%, but only if the state agrees to do so, the chief said.

And in Nebraska, the state Department of Health and Human Services has not changed its Medicaid reimbursement.

Last year, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha proposed a bill (LB645) to direct HHS to make the change.

Department officials last year estimated the upfront expense of implementing it at $23 million, though they acknowledged 90% of the costs could be reimbursed by the federal government, according to legislative testimony.

The bill was carried over to this year's legislative session. A hearing has not been scheduled.

Adopting the federal reimbursement rates in Nebraska would provide Lincoln enough funding to staff an eighth ambulance and give the department leeway to seek an overall rate reduction, Despain said.

The department could seek a larger appropriation of general funds from the city, but some in the community who opposed city-run ambulance service would argue that the takeover failed, Schrunk said.