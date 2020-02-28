2 finalists chosen to fill Lincoln juvenile court judgeship vacancy

A group of 10 attorneys who want to become the newest juvenile court judge in Lancaster County on Thursday were pared down to two.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will chose between Michelle Sabata, of the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, and Elise White, of White Law Office, to fill the opening from Judge Toni Thorson’s retirement.

The Judicial Nominating Commission heard from them and eight others at a hearing at the state Capitol on Thursday afternoon before forwarding the two on to the governor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seth J. Felton, C.J. Roberts, Hazell G. Rodriguez, David P. Thompson, all of Lincoln; Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston; Jennifer A. Huxoll of Palmyra; Natalie G. Nelsen of Holdrege; and Mark D. Raffety of Omaha also had submitted applications for the position.

Thorson retired in October after nearly 30 years on the juvenile bench.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.