Fiji protesters diverge into two groups as organizers battle misinformation, messaging

"We're losing our chance to really make a difference in the national spotlight," UNL sophomore Carter Wenburg told the Journal Star on Wednesday.

Wenburg, acting alone for now in his role as organizer of the divergent group, announced on Instagram a protest scheduled for Wednesday night near the fraternity.

His announcement came less than 30 minutes after Liu-Sang, who has been among the most vocal organizers at UNL over the last week, announced to her followers that all protests would be suspended until Sept. 15.

Liu-Sang's post came about two hours before demonstrators had planned to stage a sit-in at Canfield Hall, which houses UNL's administrative offices. In the post, Liu-Sang, who did not respond to a request for comment, said organizers were falling behind on school work and taking time off to reexamine their message, which she said isn't only about Fiji.

"That has been overlooked," she said in the post.