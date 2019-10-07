A Lincoln man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering several broken bones during an altercation in his apartment.
Lincoln Police were called to the area of 11th and G around 3:45 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor heard arguing in a nearby apartment and later went to check on her neighbor.
When she did, she found her neighbor lying on the floor bleeding. Police said he suffered a broken rib, fractured vertebrae and potentially had bleeding on his brain.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and received six staples in his head.
He wasn't able to provide a statement at the time, but police said they believe the assailant was known to the man.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
