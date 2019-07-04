Two teenagers got into a fight during the Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake Park Wednesday, drawing a crowd of 30-50 people and police officers, one of whom was injured trying to break up the fight.
Police got to the disturbance at 10:40 p.m., and a 14-year-old girl involved in the fight resisted an officer’s efforts to break things up, kicking him in the groin, said Capt. Todd Kocian.
She was cited for assaulting a police officer and interfering with police and released to a parent. The case was referred to the juvenile division of the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.