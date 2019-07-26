A fifth man has been charged in connection to a home-invasion robbery a year ago that left a Lincoln woman dead, according to newly filed court records.
William Boothe III, 55, is accused of being an accessory after the fact to 36-year-old Jessica Brandon's murder.
The case was filed under seal Tuesday but since has been unsealed. Though an affidavit with the specific allegations remained restricted Friday.
At a hearing Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods told Boothe he would face up to 15 years in federal prison if he's convicted.
Woods said the government plans to pursue an indictment against him and asked that a status hearing be set for Boothe the same day in October four other individuals, previously indicted in the case, are set for court.
In January, a grand jury indicted Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and his brother Dante Williams with two counts: using a firearm resulting in Brandon’s murder during a crime of violence and attempted interference with commerce by trying to steal $85,000 and marijuana.
In April, Ira Morrow was indicted on the second charge.
At a hearing in that case, Woods said investigators believe Patterson and Damon and Dante Williams tried to rob Brandon’s boyfriend, Michael Robertson, of drugs and cash on July 31, 2018, and that Brandon, 36, was shot and killed in the process.
Woods said the three were caught on camera, along with a fourth man, apparently casing Brandon and Robertson's home with a gun and baseball bat and ski masks a night before the robbery.
It isn't yet clear what role the government believes Boothe had in the crime. The U.S. Attorney's office didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for additional information.
In court Thursday, Woods said the government wasn't opposing Boothe's release pending trial. But she asked that he not be allowed to continue serving as an educational guardian for any minors while the case is approaching trial, "due to some evidence that arose in the investigation."
U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart granted the request.
