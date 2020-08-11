You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fiber optic fire in manhole near Sunken Gardens may be arson, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Fiber optic fire in manhole near Sunken Gardens may be arson, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they're investigating a fire near Sunken Gardens early Saturday evening believed to be an arson.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 5:15 p.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue went to the 2400 block of Capitol Parkway, near Sunken Gardens, where they found flames coming out of a manhole.

He said firefighters put out the flames and discovered a fire had been started in the manhole, destroying fiber optic cable owned by Unite Private Networks. It caused an estimated $15,000 damage.

Bonkiewicz said about 40 UPN customers were without service as a result of the fire, until service could be restored. He said it doesn't appear to be an equipment malfunction. 

The investigation is continuing.

Newman Grove man killed in two-vehicle crash
Grand Island police fatally shoot man accused of having knife
Police arrested 24-year-old Lincoln man after chase through park
Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln
View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News