Fiber optic fire in manhole near Sunken Gardens may be arson, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they're investigating a fire near Sunken Gardens early Saturday evening believed to be an arson.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 5:15 p.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue went to the 2400 block of Capitol Parkway, near Sunken Gardens, where they found flames coming out of a manhole.

He said firefighters put out the flames and discovered a fire had been started in the manhole, destroying fiber optic cable owned by Unite Private Networks. It caused an estimated $15,000 damage.

Bonkiewicz said about 40 UPN customers were without service as a result of the fire, until service could be restored. He said it doesn't appear to be an equipment malfunction.

The investigation is continuing.

