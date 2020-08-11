Fiber optic fire in manhole near Sunken Gardens may be arson, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they're investigating a fire near Sunken Gardens early Saturday evening believed to be an arson.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at about 5:15 p.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue went to the 2400 block of Capitol Parkway, near Sunken Gardens, where they found flames coming out of a manhole.
He said firefighters put out the flames and discovered a fire had been started in the manhole, destroying fiber optic cable owned by Unite Private Networks. It caused an estimated $15,000 damage.
Bonkiewicz said about 40 UPN customers were without service as a result of the fire, until service could be restored. He said it doesn't appear to be an equipment malfunction.
The investigation is continuing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.