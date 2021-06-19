Female firefighter in Lincoln alleges captain left her crew in burning building in retaliation for complaints

On Friday, City Attorney Yohance Christie said he couldn't comment on personnel issues but said the fire department always investigates complaints. It's the department's responsibility as an employer.

"The Fire Department is going to continue to work to create an environment where all employees, including Ms. Benson and Mr. Mahler, feel safe," he said.

In 2018, Benson sued, alleging that the city turned a blind eye to complaints about a hostile work environment, exonerated employees who contributed to it and failed to take steps to fix it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Specifically, she alleged Mahler refused to train her on general station procedures, truck functions, roof venting and rope rigging because she is a woman and repeatedly expressed his resistance to female firefighters.

After an internal investigation in 2016, the city found no reason for disciplinary action and told Benson to return to Station 8 or give up her assignment.

She now works at Station 1. But in an affidavit filed last week, Benson said it's not uncommon for her and Mahler to be dispatched to the same fire or crash, as they were April 26 when a fire broke out at a cardboard warehouse.