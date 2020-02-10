Feds suing NJ, Seattle county over 'sanctuary' policies; Nebraska official says we don't have problem here

In the run-up to the coordinated messaging campaign, a directive from headquarters encouraging "robust local media engagement from every district" caused unease among some public-affairs officials in the U.S. attorneys' offices, according interviews and to correspondence reviewed by The Associated Press.

Some in jurisdictions that aren't home to sanctuary cities were reluctant to host events because they did not think the matter pertained to them, and others were concerned that a public announcement could agitate relations with local law enforcement agencies that depend on the cooperation of immigrant communities, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

But officials sent a note later reassuring districts they were under no obligation to hold a public event.

Some still did: Nebraska U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly held a news conference Monday to highlight the benefits of local and state law enforcement agencies cooperating with the federal government to enforce immigration laws. Kelly said public safety can be jeopardized if local officials refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and not notify federal officials when illegal immigrants are arrested.