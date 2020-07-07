Feds grant Lincoln money to hire more officers, but whether mayor will accept remains unclear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it had officially awarded a $625,000 Cops Hiring Program grant to the Lincoln Police Department.

Whether the city will accept it remains uncertain.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her staff continue to talk with residents about policing effects, while assessing policing policies and discussing the grant and other budget items with the City Council in order to reach a consensus.

“All of these budgeting decisions are a conversation with the community about their priorities," Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Carlson said Tuesday.

The city can now ask the Justice Department questions about use of the grant, he said.

Historically, the Lincoln Police Department's staffing has not kept up with the city's steady growth in population.

LPD applied for the grant in March, seeking to add officers during times of constrained city budgets, while trying to address a rising trend of gun violence in the city, according to its Justice Department application.