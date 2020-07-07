Feds grant Lincoln money to hire more officers, but whether mayor will accept remains unclear

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it had officially awarded a $625,000 Cops Hiring Program grant to the Lincoln Police Department.
Whether the city will accept it remains uncertain.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her staff continue to talk with residents about policing effects, while assessing policing policies and discussing the grant and other budget items with the City Council in order to reach a consensus.
“All of these budgeting decisions are a conversation with the community about their priorities," Deputy Chief of Staff Jon Carlson said Tuesday.
The city can now ask the Justice Department questions about use of the grant, he said.
Historically, the Lincoln Police Department's staffing has not kept up with the city's steady growth in population.
LPD applied for the grant in March, seeking to add officers during times of constrained city budgets, while trying to address a rising trend of gun violence in the city, according to its Justice Department application.
"LPD plans to use these officers to mitigate gun violence in Lincoln by reducing suicides committed with firearms, fatal and non-fatal assaults involving firearms, domestic violence incidents involving firearms and the chances of a mass shooting(s) occurring in our jurisdiction," said the application, obtained by the Journal Star through a public-records request.
Paid out between 2021 and 2025, the grant would be combined with $208,000 in city funds to hire the officers.
With the grant, the city would hire new recruits in January and dedicate veteran officers to gun crime investigations after the recruits completed police academy and field training requirements, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
Gaylor Baird's budget already includes plans to repurpose the salary of the now-vacant public safety director position to pay for six new officers, as the police union-endorsed mayor campaigned on last year.
News that Lincoln was likely to receive the federal grant emerged last month as some people with the Black Lives Matter movement called on city leaders to defund the police, following the decision by the city of Minneapolis to do so.
Since June 15, the City Council's general email has received 93 letters urging the city to cut the police budget and reallocate the money to other social welfare services.
But the council also received more than 700 emails defending the police department and asking city leaders to resist the pressure.
In recent public hearings, police-reform activists want the city to use the money to hire social workers or protect library services instead of hiring additional officers.
Grants under the program must be formally accepted by the recipient within 45 days of official notification, according to the grant manual.
They can only be used to hire police officers, and the funds must supplement a budget, not replace existing funds, under Justice Department rules.
City Councilman Roy Christensen on Tuesday evening decided not to introduce a resolution that called on Gaylor Baird to accept the grant and hire the officers.
"This is $625,000, for goodness' sake," Christensen said Tuesday afternoon. "I don’t think we can afford to say goodbye to it."
The mayor reached out to Christensen on Tuesday evening and Christensen said that the two are having productive conversation about the grant, so he would not proceed with the resolution.
The grant, Christensen said, provides funds to support a city need and also sends a supportive message to Lincoln's officers.
"I think they need a real commitment that we support them as a community," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.