Feds charge 19-year-old Lincoln man with possessing guns while trafficking drugs

Federal prosecutors have charged a 13th alleged member of a Lincoln gang with a gun crime.
Brandon Escamilla, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near his home at 32nd and Q streets.
Escamilla, who also goes by the name Brandon Eacker, made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Lincoln late Thursday afternoon by videoconference, where Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart authorized his detention.
In a two-count complaint, FBI Special Agent Brandon Day said as investigators were on their way to Escamilla's home on Q Street with a search warrant, they saw him come out the door and start walking away.
He said Escamilla started running when he saw uniformed officers, who told him to stop, then pulled out a handgun and threw it to the ground. Day said Escamilla ultimately tripped and fell and was arrested.
He said officers recovered the Springfield XDM 9mm handgun and allegedly found 13 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket.
A search of his bedroom allegedly turned up 153 grams of marijuana, THC brownies, suspected MDMA pills, psilocybin mushrooms and 8 grams of cocaine, as well as $582 cash, a digital scale and a loaded Taurus 856 revolver with a spent round and 15 9mm rounds.
The court records connect Escamilla to the Nov. 16 arrest of 12 members of the No Name Demons street gang on drug and gun charges.
Day said searches by members of the Lincoln Police Department, FBI and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office led to multiple videos of Escamilla at the house on Q Street allegedly showing him smoking marijuana, doing gang hand signs and making threats while handling guns. They also allegedly turned up a number of texts about drug use and sales.
