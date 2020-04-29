Feds allege 21-year-old Lincoln man posted about selling drugs on Snapchat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 21-year-old Lincoln man faces federal charges after allegedly being caught with several pounds of marijuana, a loaded gun and thousands of dollars of cash when law enforcement searched his apartment earlier this month.

Roemello Weaver has been jailed since his arrest April 14.

In an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Brandon Day said the Lincoln Police Department started watching Weaver's Snapchat posts in January and photos indicating he had marijuana for sale.

In one, posted April 9, Day said, Weaver indicated he was looking for "bulk buyers" who wanted at least a quarter pound at a time.

He said Weaver also posted photos of two guns, one that he bought at Scheels in March. On April 14, law enforcement served a search warrant on his apartment near 48th and Holdrege streets. Day said they found "several pounds" of marijuana, a loaded gun in his nightstand and "thousands of dollars" of cash in a safe.

Day is facing two charges: possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

