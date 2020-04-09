You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Federal lawsuit seeks $15 million from state ed department for software copyright infringement
View Comments
editor's pick

Federal lawsuit seeks $15 million from state ed department for software copyright infringement

{{featured_button_text}}

A New York-based software company is suing the Nebraska Department of Education for $15 million in federal court, alleging the department used elements of the company’s copyrighted software in designing its own program.

The state's education department contracted with eScholar, a company based in White Plains, New York, for student data collection software from 2004 until November 2019. The state education department paid $84,000 to eScholar with its last renewal, which ended Oct. 31.

Now, the state uses a system it designed — one that the lawsuit alleges uses unique design elements and features of the software copyrighted by eScholar.

Called the Nebraska ADVISER Dashboard, the education department's system offers a web-based view of student and staff data to help educators personalize instruction and make data-driven decisions.

Because the education department puts instructional materials for its new system on its website, others could steal the e-Scholar trade secrets used by Nebraska officials to create its new system, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges the department breached its contract with e-Scholar, which says it won’t use any of the company’s product design elements without written consent, which never was given.

The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for a preliminary injunction to prohibit the Nebraska Department of Education from using its new system or putting it on its website; to permanently prohibit the state from using protected elements of the company’s software; and seeks at least $15 million in damages for copyright infringements.

Courts Logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News