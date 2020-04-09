Federal lawsuit seeks $15 million from state ed department for software copyright infringement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A New York-based software company is suing the Nebraska Department of Education for $15 million in federal court, alleging the department used elements of the company’s copyrighted software in designing its own program.

The state's education department contracted with eScholar, a company based in White Plains, New York, for student data collection software from 2004 until November 2019. The state education department paid $84,000 to eScholar with its last renewal, which ended Oct. 31.

Now, the state uses a system it designed — one that the lawsuit alleges uses unique design elements and features of the software copyrighted by eScholar.

Called the Nebraska ADVISER Dashboard, the education department's system offers a web-based view of student and staff data to help educators personalize instruction and make data-driven decisions.

Because the education department puts instructional materials for its new system on its website, others could steal the e-Scholar trade secrets used by Nebraska officials to create its new system, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges the department breached its contract with e-Scholar, which says it won’t use any of the company’s product design elements without written consent, which never was given.

The lawsuit asks the U.S. District Court for a preliminary injunction to prohibit the Nebraska Department of Education from using its new system or putting it on its website; to permanently prohibit the state from using protected elements of the company’s software; and seeks at least $15 million in damages for copyright infringements.

