Federal jury finds Lincoln man not guilty of assaulting immigration officers arresting his son

A federal jury has found a 44-year-old Lincoln man not guilty of assaulting immigration officers who were arresting his son outside their mobile home near 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Santos Hernandez was charged with assault on a federal officer for what happened the morning of July 12, 2021.

After deliberating for less than two hours, the jury acquitted him at the end of a trial in U.S. District Court last week, and the case against him was dismissed.

His 24-year-old son, Balmore Hernandez-Castro, faces sentencing in December for assault on a federal officer. He has pleaded guilty.

In court records, federal prosecutors said Homeland Security Enforcement and Removal Operations officers learned Hernandez-Castro was illegally in the United States, saw him getting into a car with his father near their home and went to arrest him.

They said Hernandez-Castro refused to get out and grabbed parts of the car to try to prevent himself from being removed from the car. He kicked at one of the officers and bit another's arm.

Prosecutors alleged Santos Hernandez tried to pull a federal officer away from his son and stomped on the officer's hand.