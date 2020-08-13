Federal jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking 2 women, making child porn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A federal jury has found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking two teenage girls, taking them to Colorado and Iowa to have sex for money.

Devin L. Ashford has been set for sentencing in November on charges of sex trafficking of a minor; production of child pornography; sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion; and interstate travel for prostitution.

He'll face 15 to 30 years on two of the charges, 15 to life and 10 to life on the others.

At trial this week, federal prosecutors laid out an investigation by the Lincoln Police, and later the FBI, which started April 9, 2018, after a New York woman reported that her adult daughter had called her to say she was being trafficked out of a home near 11th and A streets.

According to a police report, officers knocked on the door and spoke to Ashford and the daughter, who denied anyone was being trafficked.

But, just over a month later, police arrested a woman in a prostitution sting, got search warrants for the cellphones she had and found a photo of a 17-year-old girl that had been sent to several men with text messages advertising her, the report said.

Investigators later found the girl, who had been reported missing, and interviewed her.