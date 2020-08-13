You are the owner of this article.
Federal jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking 2 women, making child porn
A federal jury has found a 33-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking two teenage girls, taking them to Colorado and Iowa to have sex for money.

Devin L. Ashford has been set for sentencing in November on charges of sex trafficking of a minor; production of child pornography; sex trafficking by means of force, threat, fraud or coercion; and interstate travel for prostitution.

Devin Ashford

Devin L. Ashford

He'll face 15 to 30 years on two of the charges, 15 to life and 10 to life on the others.

At trial this week, federal prosecutors laid out an investigation by the Lincoln Police, and later the FBI, which started April 9, 2018, after a New York woman reported that her adult daughter had called her to say she was being trafficked out of a home near 11th and A streets.

According to a police report, officers knocked on the door and spoke to Ashford and the daughter, who denied anyone was being trafficked.

But, just over a month later, police arrested a woman in a prostitution sting, got search warrants for the cellphones she had and found a photo of a 17-year-old girl that had been sent to several men with text messages advertising her, the report said.

Investigators later found the girl, who had been reported missing, and interviewed her.

Police said Ashford used social media to recruit young women to engage in prostitution and work for him.

One of the women told police she went on "dates" and performed sex acts for money that went to Ashford. Police say messages between the two on Snapchat showed them discussing money and dates and Ashford acknowledging that she was 17.

Police said they also found sexually explicit images of another 17-year-old girl on Ashford's Facebook account.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

