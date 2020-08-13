Federal jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking 2 teens, making child porn

One of the women told police she went on "dates" and performed sex acts for money that went to Ashford. Police say messages between the two on Snapchat showed them discussing money and dates, and Ashford acknowledging that she was 17.

Police said they also found sexually explicit images of another 17-year-old girl on Ashford's Facebook account.

At trial this week, numerous victims testified that Ashford beat, starved and pushed cocaine on them to get them to provide sexual services, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release.

He said Ashford recruited minors to engage in commercial sex acts so that he could get the financial proceeds. The evidence at trial showed that at least three of the minors had either run away from home or were in the foster care system when Ashford targeted them.

“These terrible crimes occur closer to home than we would care to imagine. The jury’s verdict sends a strong message to anyone who exploits others in sex trafficking minors or adults that their actions will not be tolerated and will be fully prosecuted,” Kelly said.