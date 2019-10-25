A jury has found a 53-year-old Lincoln man guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography at the end of a four-day trial in federal court in Omaha.
Jack Knight was convicted Thursday of two counts of each and is being held in federal custody pending sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said a November 2017 CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children led the Department of Homeland Security to investigate Knight.
On Aug. 22, 2018, federal agents searched Knight’s van, where he was living at the time, and seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices.
Kelly said Knight admitted to agents to collecting child pornography, which they would find on the devices inside of his van and on three laptops in a storage unit he rented in Lincoln.
When agents arrested Knight in Valley on Sept. 24, 2018, he had a new cellphone with additional child pornography.
Kelly said among Knight’s laptops, cellphones, and external storage devices, agents located more than 8,000 images of child pornography and 3,000 videos of child pornography. The images included children under the age of 12 and prepubescent minors engaging in sex acts.
Knight is a registered sex offender with prior convictions for attempted sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County, third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography in York County.
Knight will face a mandatory minimum of 50 years in prison on the latest conviction at his sentencing in January.