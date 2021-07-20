 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal jury finds Crete man not guilty of meth conspiracy
0 Comments
editor's pick

Federal jury finds Crete man not guilty of meth conspiracy

  • Updated
  • 0

A federal jury has found a Crete man not guilty of conspiring to deliver nearly a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Uber Trujillo-Colindares's uncle, Abimael Trujillo-Linares, previously pleaded guilty for his part in the crime and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on April 12 and April 25, 2019, a cooperating defendant made arrangements to buy 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Abimael Trujillo-Linares. Law enforcement monitored both.

Lincoln man jailed after swinging a knife around outside State Office Building, police say

When a third buy was arranged on May 9, 2019, Trujillo-Linares said he was out of state so his cousin would deliver it. Instead, he sent his nephew, Trujillo-Colindares.

At trial last week, the government alleged he knowingly delivered the drugs. 

On the other side, attorney Carlos Monzón argued that his client was just doing a favor for his uncle when he picked up the bag and took it to York. He said he had no idea drugs were inside. 

In the end, the jury found Trujillo-Colindares, 39, not guilty. 

On Tuesday, Monzón said, "The jury saw beyond the government’s attempt to convict an innocent man."

Elkhorn South band director booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse
Ex-jailer pleads guilty to having sexual contact with federal inmate
Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explosion levels home in suburban Dallas

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News