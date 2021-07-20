Federal jury finds Crete man not guilty of meth conspiracy

A federal jury has found a Crete man not guilty of conspiring to deliver nearly a quarter pound of methamphetamine.
Uber Trujillo-Colindares's uncle, Abimael Trujillo-Linares, previously pleaded guilty for his part in the crime and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on April 12 and April 25, 2019, a cooperating defendant made arrangements to buy 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Abimael Trujillo-Linares. Law enforcement monitored both.
When a third buy was arranged on May 9, 2019, Trujillo-Linares said he was out of state so his cousin would deliver it. Instead, he sent his nephew, Trujillo-Colindares.
At trial last week, the government alleged he knowingly delivered the drugs.
On the other side, attorney Carlos Monzón argued that his client was just doing a favor for his uncle when he picked up the bag and took it to York. He said he had no idea drugs were inside.
In the end, the jury found Trujillo-Colindares, 39, not guilty.
On Tuesday, Monzón said, "The jury saw beyond the government’s attempt to convict an innocent man."
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Wyatt Wayne Novak
|Date Missing:
|07-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WYATT is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nayeli M Benitez
|Date Missing:
|07-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NAYELI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyla R Morris
|Date Missing:
|07-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Gage CO SO Beatrice
KYLA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zavion Johnson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAVION is a 19 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaruei Khor
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYARUEI is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mason Benson
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MASON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
William Saunders
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tate Reece Wolfe
|Date Missing:
|07-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TATE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Grace Oliver
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Richards-howard
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Chaz L Ii Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHAZ is a 13 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elija A Rivera
|Date Missing:
|07-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
William A Brown
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WILLIAM is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Imer Yair Cabrera Avila
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
IMER is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kamesha Douglas
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAMESHA is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dayshawn Marion Mitchell
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAYSHAWN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alencia Victoria Perez
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Judy L Ike
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jadelyn Lorraine Nelson
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brandon Michael Chase
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Landon L Codr
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LANDON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Alexis K McNeal
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chloe Josephine Seichrist
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Natalie Mahlin
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
NATALIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 153 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaydence Parrott
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|148
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
KAYDENCE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 148 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alexis Buresh
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
ALEXIS is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kyana Taylor Ellis
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYANA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Titan Alexander Comstock
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Dodge CO SO Fremont
TITAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jessamine Mercado
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSAMINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adam William Madrid
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADAM is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarr A Howard
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maliki Martin
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
MALIKI is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas John Costopoulos
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICHOLAS is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adrieonna Mallula
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ADRIEONNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Aiyana Prime
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Benjamin Karl Garrett
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrell Michael Givens
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lennon Deneen
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LENNON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese P Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Keyera R Hayden
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brinae Morree Wax
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRINAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shawn Michael Wasser
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zackary Furler
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ZACKARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Dabiel Salado-lorenzo
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarion L Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Justin Dean Whitney
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|38
|Current Age:
|38
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JUSTIN is a 38 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Armand J Shaw
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|90
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ARMAND is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 90 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvante L Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Roy Powell
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Francisco Becerra-garcia
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
FRANCISCO is a 30 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tylan Hawkins
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roxanna J Robinson
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ROXANNA is a 51 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Caden Daniel Willis
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heavenly Tyler
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Paul Andrew Gibbs
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PAUL is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfred B Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gracie Gutierrez
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|109
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GRACIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 109 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aja Sheridan
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|116
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AJA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Estrellita Hernandez-aguilar
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ESTRELLITA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira Iyanna Royal
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Riley Waggoner
|Date Missing:
|07-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
RILEY is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaguk Dak Bel
|Date Missing:
|07-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAGUK is a 25 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria Evelyn Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|07-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonietta Patrizzia Lloyd
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTONIETTA is a 35 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 201 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Ryan Jeffrey Harger
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYAN is a 39 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Devon Shaw
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
DEVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Noah Lawson
|Date Missing:
|07-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NOAH is a 21 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elizabeth Arnold
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
ELIZABETH is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Chevy Lee McCormick
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHEVY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen W Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ali Abdullahi
|Date Missing:
|07-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaidyn Taylor Danczak
|Date Missing:
|07-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KAIDYN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Landyn Sainz
|Date Missing:
|07-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANDYN is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamease M Abrahamson
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMEASE is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danielle Faye Berger
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|98
|Agency:
|Gering PD
DANIELLE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 98 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Azireya Quevedo
|Date Missing:
|06-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZIREYA is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Flores
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|177
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NATALIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 177 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Javier Pol Lares
|Date Missing:
|06-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JAVIER is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lillybeth J Pokett
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LILLYBETH is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Briana Eddy-white
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Colfax CO SO Schuyler
BRIANA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|06-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Mary K Bruber
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARY is a 44 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Izia Luis Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
IZIA is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lilliana Martinez
|Date Missing:
|06-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LILLIANA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Zaria Omolewa Jackson
|Date Missing:
|06-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|20
|Current Age:
|20
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
ZARIA is a 20 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|06-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin Garcia-linares
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KEVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Xander Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
DANIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaylyn Gomez
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JAYLYN is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Connor R Belt
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|108
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CONNOR is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 108 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger