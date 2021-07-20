Federal jury finds Crete man not guilty of meth conspiracy

A federal jury has found a Crete man not guilty of conspiring to deliver nearly a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Uber Trujillo-Colindares's uncle, Abimael Trujillo-Linares, previously pleaded guilty for his part in the crime and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on April 12 and April 25, 2019, a cooperating defendant made arrangements to buy 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Abimael Trujillo-Linares. Law enforcement monitored both.

When a third buy was arranged on May 9, 2019, Trujillo-Linares said he was out of state so his cousin would deliver it. Instead, he sent his nephew, Trujillo-Colindares.

At trial last week, the government alleged he knowingly delivered the drugs.

On the other side, attorney Carlos Monzón argued that his client was just doing a favor for his uncle when he picked up the bag and took it to York. He said he had no idea drugs were inside.

In the end, the jury found Trujillo-Colindares, 39, not guilty.

On Tuesday, Monzón said, "The jury saw beyond the government’s attempt to convict an innocent man."

