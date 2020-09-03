Federal jury convicts Colorado man who picked up Lincoln teen, prompting Amber Alert last summer

A Colorado man who began communicating with a 14-year-old Lincoln girl in July of last year, then drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl in her neighborhood and drove her back to Highlands Ranch will be sentenced in December.
A federal jury in Lincoln this week found Nathan L. Kempter, 33, guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, was indicted by a federal grand jury last year.
Police in the Denver suburb found Kempter with the girl in his vehicle about eight hours after she was reported missing in Lincoln.
Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert during the search.
Parents of the girl issued a statement on Friday, thanking investigators and the U.S. Attorney's Office for their work.
"In the summer of 2019 he was lurking in forums where teenagers in crisis, including (our daughter), sometimes go for help. He positioned himself as a helper who would make her problems go away," said the statement issued by Amanda Gailey and Leo Iacono.
"After weeks of grooming her, he drove from Colorado to take her from us. In the eight hours he had her in his car he assaulted and terrorized her, and we have no doubt that he would have killed her if we had not identified him from evidence on her phone or if the police had not intercepted them as he pulled into his driveway with her. We are so proud of the extraordinary resilience and healing (she) has undergone in the last year, and the strength she showed in over five hours of testifying in this trial. Her remarkable bravery has ensured that he can never prey on another victim."
Lincoln police chief says Amber Alert wasn't helpful in finding missing girl; others question timing
As police searched for the girl last summer, they learned the teenager told a friend she had planned to go to the movies that night and sneak out to meet up with an older man, according to the affidavit for Kempter's arrest.
Investigators found a 13-minute deleted call on the girl's phone and worked with telecommunications providers to determine the number was Kempter's and tracked his phone to Colorado.
