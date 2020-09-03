Federal jury convicts Colorado man who picked up Lincoln teen, prompting Amber Alert last summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Colorado man who began communicating with a 14-year-old Lincoln girl in July of last year, then drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl in her neighborhood and drove her back to Highlands Ranch will be sentenced in December.

A federal jury in Lincoln this week found Nathan L. Kempter, 33, guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, was indicted by a federal grand jury last year.

Police in the Denver suburb found Kempter with the girl in his vehicle about eight hours after she was reported missing in Lincoln.

Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert during the search.

Parents of the girl issued a statement on Friday, thanking investigators and the U.S. Attorney's Office for their work.

"In the summer of 2019 he was lurking in forums where teenagers in crisis, including (our daughter), sometimes go for help. He positioned himself as a helper who would make her problems go away," said the statement issued by Amanda Gailey and Leo Iacono.