Federal judge tosses Colorado man's lawsuit accusing 2 Lincoln officers of fabricating evidence

A federal judge Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought against two Lincoln police officers whom a Colorado man accused of fabricating evidence that led to his arrest.

A Lancaster County jury found Lawrence Allen, of Aurora, Colorado, not guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (a charge that could've gotten him up to 50 years in prison) at a trial in July 2019.

A year later, he sued two narcotics investigators who testified against him — Lincoln Police Officer Chris Monico and Sgt. Jonathan Kossow — accusing them of fabricating evidence, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

In a probable cause affidavit to justify Allen's arrest to a judge and the filing of charges to prosecutors, Monico said James T. Brown, Allen's cousin, had sold an undercover officer 3.8 grams of cocaine on April 13, 2016, three minutes after meeting with Allen in a parking lot.

The officer wrote in the affidavit that the investigator on the detail, allegedly referring to Kossow, could see a Black man in the Mitsubishi Outlander when Brown got inside the SUV briefly in the parking lot on the northeast corner of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.