Federal judge strikes blow in Madsen's legal fight against city over coronavirus DHMs

A federal judge struck a blow Wednesday to Madsen's Bowling & Billiards' legal fight against the city alleging its directed health measures during the COVID-19 pandemic were a violation of constitutional rights.
"The need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was severe, and the DHMs provided legitimate ways to limit community spread," Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. said in his order striking down a substantial portion of the claims raised.
A number of state claims remain, alleging violations of the Nebraska Opening Meetings Act and abuse of power.
But the judge dismissed the federal constitutional claims against the City of Lincoln, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez and former Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister from the case, leaving only Lancaster County.
Its attorneys haven't yet filed a similar motion.
Last month, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and its board were dropped from the case entirely.
In February, before the case moved to federal court, District Judge Michael A. Smith granted the city's motion to dismiss two of Madsen's three claims for monetary relief and denied a motion for an injunction that would have blocked the city from enforcing mask mandates and other local directed health measures as the civil lawsuit works its way through court.
The city fought the move, saying the DHMs were necessary to protect the public.
In his order, Smith said Madsen's spent considerable time alleging the DHMs issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department were void because they exceeded the state's rules. The judge said he was skeptical there was support for a finding that they were illegal, given state statutes that give the health department its powers, but declined to make determinations then.
Not long after, the case moved to U.S. District Court.
In the order Wednesday, Rossiter detailed the DHMs and case law regarding constitutional scrutiny during a public-health crisis, saying Madsen's claims failed.
In the suit, Madsen's alleged Gaylor Baird and Lopez — primarily through the issuance and enforcement of various DHMs — violated its rights to equal protection, freedom of speech and assembly, unconstitutionally seized its property and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other things.
Rossiter said as Madsen's frames it, Lopez exceeded her authority because some DHMs, such as the "masking requirements, prohibitions on door-to-door sales for select businesses, and arbitrary restrictions on alcohol sales," were “more restrictive” than those issued by DHHS for Lancaster County.
And it argues the DHMs prevented it from fully operating its business.
"Madsen Bowling has not alleged it was unable to continue operating as a bowling alley, bar, or restaurant, but only that its operating time, services, and capacity were temporarily restricted," the judge said. "Madsen Bowing points to no authority suggesting the Fourteenth Amendment protects the 'liberty' to operate or engage in commerce without such restrictions during a public-health emergency."
Rossiter said Madsen's has not alleged facts to support a conclusion that the restrictions on commerce were "‘so egregious or outrageous that it is conscience-shocking."
Attorneys for the business also took aim at an ordinance passed by the City Council on Aug. 31, 2020, prohibiting posting of signs in the council chambers while the council is in session, calling it a restriction of freedom of speech and expression.
The judge disagreed, finding the restriction not only viewpoint-neutral, "but also reasonable."
In the end, Rossiter dismissed the civil rights violation claims against the city and city leaders because Madsen's "failed to allege any actionable constitutional violations."
"We're pleased with the ruling. We're looking forward to getting past this and moving forward as a community," City Attorney Yohance Christie said when asked about the ruling.
Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Nebraska
#50. Rock County
#49. Box Butte County
#48. Red Willow County
#47. Chase County
#46. Cuming County
#45. Antelope County
#44. Holt County
#43. Thayer County
#42. Scotts Bluff County
#41. Stanton County
#40. Adams County
#39. Johnson County
#38. Hall County
#37. Platte County
#36. Hitchcock County
#35. Merrick County
#34. Fillmore County
#33. Dixon County
#32. Dodge County
#31. Burt County
#30. McPherson County
#29. Hamilton County
#28. Seward County
#27. Polk County
#26. Cheyenne County
#25. Custer County
#24. Blaine County
#23. Colfax County
#22. Arthur County
#21. Howard County
#20. Thurston County
#19. Clay County
#18. Nemaha County
#17. Lincoln County
#16. Franklin County
#15. Richardson County
#14. Webster County
#13. Morrill County
#12. Boyd County
#11. Banner County
#10. Pierce County
#9. Nance County
#8. Nuckolls County
#7. Dundy County
#6. Gosper County
#5. Sheridan County
#4. Dakota County
#3. Perkins County
#2. Hooker County
#1. Grant County
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger